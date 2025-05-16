Patriots’ Christian Barmore set to return to field after suffering from blood clots

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was hit with a huge blow last year when he was diagnosed with blood clots.

His 2024 season was cut short, but the 2021 second-round pick received great news on Thursday.

Barmore was cleared for football activity, paving the way for a return to the gridiron later this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barmore will be a full participant in voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) next week.

“Yeah. That’s the goal. I just have to keep following the medical team, but everything is looking really well,” Barmore said.

Barmore was initially diagnosed with the clots in July, but he was able to get back on the field in November. However, he only managed to play in just four games before hitting the non-football illness list.

“It was one of the hardest times. I felt like I did everything in my power, wanting to come back,” Barmore said, via ESPN. “I don’t want to ever be in that situation again, or anybody in the world to go through that. That stuff was no joke. It was a hard challenge.”

FALCONS APPEAR TO MOCK BILL BELICHICK, JORDON HUDSON IN SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO

“Feeling good, more confidence in myself, back to my breathing. Talking my smack, yeah. All of that,” he added. “Really blessed.”

He had a breakout third season with the Patriots in 2023, collecting a career-high 8.5 sacks and 64 combined tackles over 17 games.

It’s what led the Patriots to sign him to a four-year extension worth a maximum $92 million, including $41.8 million guaranteed at signing before he began the final year on his rookie deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team has dealt with a player getting blood clots in the past. Center David Andrews, a long-time veteran with the organization, was diagnosed with clots in his lungs in 2019. Andrews eventually returned to play in 2020.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.