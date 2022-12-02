Patriots’ Damien Harris expresses support for Planned Parenthood for campaign, gets ruled out before loss

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris supported Planned Parenthood during Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Harris had the Planned Parenthood logo on his cleats as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

“Thankful for the opportunity to represent @PPAdvocacyMA and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies,” he tweeted. “#HerBodyHerChoice.”

After the tweet Wednesday, Harris was ruled out Thursday for the game. The Patriots lost the game 24-10.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harris’ campaign for Planned Parenthood comes months after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Once the Supreme Court made their ruling, more than a dozen states initiated so-called “trigger laws” to ban most abortions.

Back in May, Harris reacted to a Supreme Court draft leak on the opinion.

“This is wrong,” he tweeted.

Harris wasn’t the only one to share opinions on the issue. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also reacted in June on Instagram.

The post, which had been shared on multiple social media accounts, started with “I’m not pro-murdering babies” and gave several hypothetical situations about why a woman would choose to have an abortion.

“I’m pro-Becky who found out at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs,” the post read in part.

“I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.”

The post rattled off several other hypotheticals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can argue and say that I’m pro-choice all you want, but the truth is: I’m pro-life. Their lives. Women’s lives,” the post ended.