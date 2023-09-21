Patriots’ fan dead after altercation at Gillette Stadium did not sustain ‘traumatic injury,’ autopsy finds

The New England Patriots fan who died after being involved in an altercation during Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins suffered from a “medical issue” when he collapsed at Gillette Stadium, officials revealed Wednesday morning.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office released details of the preliminary autopsy report that “did not suggest traumatic injury” in 53-year-old Dale Mooney’s death.

Several videos of the apparent altercation involving Mooney and Dolphins fans have been circulating online.

PATRIOTS FAN DEAD AFTER APPARENT ALTERCATION WITH DOLPHINS FAN: REPORTS

“Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney’s collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium,” Wednesday’s statement read.

“Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue.”

The District Attorney’s Office said the official cause and manner of death “remain undetermined pending further testing.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Massachusetts State Police said Mooney “suffered an apparent medical event” during the fourth quarter of the Patriots prime time game on Sunday night. Emergency personnel responded to the 300 section of Gillette Stadium.

Mooney was then transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game,” Gillette Stadium officials said Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said the investigation into Mooney’s death remains “open and ongoing.”