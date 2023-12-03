Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers apologizes after hot mic catches safety calling his team ‘a–’

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers apologized Friday for any distraction he may have caused when an NFL Films microphone caught him calling his team ‘a–’ after another loss.

Following New England’s Week 12 loss to the New York Giants, Peppers met up with his former Giants’ teammate Saquon Barkley after the game and shared a blunt message.

“You lucky we a–,” Peppers said to the star running back, who was wearing the mic.

Peppers spoke with reporters on Friday and apologized to the team.

“First of all, I just want to apologize to my teammates and the coaches for even having to answer questions about that,” Peppers said. “We have more important things to worry about than me being caught on a hot mic. At the end of the day, we’re 2-9. We got a top-5 pick in the draft that didn’t come via trade.

“We all know the standard. We all know what it’s supposed to look like, and it’s not that right now. It’s not no shot at anybody in the locker room. I said ‘We.’ We own that. I own that.”

It’s been a struggle of a season for New England, who have lost seven of the last eight games and own the worst record in the AFC.

“I’m a professional. So, things like that should never happen,” Peppers continued. “No need to blame anyone but myself. It’s my seventh year in the league. I’m 28 years old. I know better. That was a little frustration. I know I’m smiling, but I was very, very angry.”

Peppers said he didn’t think it was right that the audio of his conversation with Barkley got out, but continued to own the moment.

“The guys in here, they know me,” Peppers said. “They know I speak my mind. They know I’m honest. I got caught in the hot mic. That’s all that was. I didn’t even give Saquon a chance to tell me [that he was wearing a mic].

“I don’t think it was right they put that out, because a lot of things get said on that football field. And I know there are multiple people mic’d up, game in and game out, that they don’t put on. I was kind of taken aback by that, but at the end of the day, I own that. I own everything I say, and I’m not running from it.”

New England faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.