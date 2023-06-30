Patriots’ Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL gambling policy amid wave of suspensions

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones pushed back against the NFL’s gambling policy on Thursday after three players were slapped with indefinite suspensions for violating the league’s rules.

Jones, 29, tweeted out his disagreement on Thursday after Indianapolis Colts players Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, were all issued suspensions for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

“I understand rules are rules,” Jones wrote, “but I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning.”

Fans on social media raised the issue of protecting the “integrity” of the game, but Jones argued that players could be limited to placing bets “only for your team’s benefits.”

Jones’ criticism comes amid the NFL’s recent crackdown on players violating the league’s policy on gambling.

In April, three players were suspended indefinitely, and two more were hit with six-game suspensions to start off the 2023 season.

In addition to Thursday’s wave of suspensions, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for betting on non-NFL games at a club facility, which is also a violation of the league’s policy.

“The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility,” the league said in a statement.

The Colts announced shortly afterward that Berry and Rodgers had been waived “as a consequence” of their violations.

The three players facing indefinite suspensions can petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.