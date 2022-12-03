Patriots’ Mac Jones explains sideline tirade in loss to Bills: ‘I just kind of let my emotions get to me’

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said he let his emotions get the best of him during Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills when asked about his explosive reaction on the sideline to the Patriots’ play-calling.

Jones completed 22 of 36 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, but the Patriots struggled to find the end zone, losing to the Bills, who claimed their third straight victory over New England.

Clearly frustrated with something in the Patriots’ offense, Jones exploded on the sidelines.

BILLS BEAT AFC EAST RIVALS PATRIOTS AS NEW ENGLAND’S OFFENSE SPUTTERS AT HOME

After the game, he was asked what led to the profanity-laced tirade and seemingly pointed to heightened tensions.

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me, but we’re kind of playing from behind,” Jones said. “What I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it’s the short game we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you. But, yeah, I think that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out and we kind of needed a spark.”

Jones assumed responsibility for his part in Thursday’s loss, adding that it “starts with me.”

“When you’re playing from behind against a pretty good team and a good offense, you need to go out there and make better plays,” Jones said. “That starts with me. Definitely wasn’t good enough by me tonight. All you can do is watch the tape and see where we can get better. Playing catch-up is hard. We didn’t want to do that all game. I didn’t do a good enough job of getting ahead early, making it work. So, tough one, but hats off to the Bills for playing a good game.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots dropped to the bottom of the AFC East with Thursday’s loss while the Bills moved a half-game ahead of the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are on track to win the division a third consecutive year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.