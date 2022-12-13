Patriots’ Mac Jones offers prayers for Mike Leach at start of press conference

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones started his postgame press conference on Monday night after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals offering his thoughts and prayers to Mike Leach.

Mississippi State said Leach was in critical condition after suffering a “personal health issue” on Sunday. Jones played at Alabama for Nick Saban.

“First, I want to make an opening statement. I want to send my thoughts and prayers to coach Leach and his family,” Jones said. “He offered me a scholarship at Washington State and didn’t meet him but talked to him over the phone. I’m just prayers to his family with everything that is going on.”

Mississippi State offered a new statement on Leach’s condition earlier Monday.

“Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson,” the school said Monday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available,” the statement continued.

A report from the Clarion Ledger revealed details about Leach.

The 61-year-old football coach had a massive heart attack at his home and did not receive medical attention for between 10-15 minutes, according to the outlet. Medical personnel who arrived reportedly used a defibrillator machine and shocked his heart back to normal rhythm.

Sources told the paper the situation is “dire” and the coach may have suffered seizures and potential brain damage due to the incident.

Sid Salter, the chief communication officer at Mississippi State, told WLBT-TV that premature rumors of Leach’s death “should be ignored.”

“Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling,” Salter told the station.