Patriots owner Robert Kraft jokes Taylor Swift should’ve dated ‘Gronk’ instead of Travis Kelce

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a fan of Taylor Swift, but he believes a different NFL tight end should be by her side.

Kraft was seen speaking to a group in a video on social media this Saturday, where he discussed Swift’s star status as well as her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Think about it: She was 18, 19 [years old] and she’s done pretty well. Except maybe she should’ve been dating Gronk [former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski]. He’s better looking.”

Kraft smiled while making his joke, but he prefaced that small quip with a story about Swift’s attendance at the Chiefs-Patriots matchup this past regular season – one where he gave her a gift.

“Taylor, her first stadium concert was on my birthday in 2010, June 5,” Kraft told a group at the Topps Hobby Rip Night in West Palm Beach, Fla on Saturday night. “We convinced her and her family that she could sell out a stadium.

“So, when she came to view the Chiefs play the Patriots this year at Gillette, I gave her a framed ticket from that concert, June 5, 2010.”

While Kraft may want Swift to date Gronkowski, the 34-year-old has been with his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, a former Patriots dancer and current model, since he was in New England winning championships alongside Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the romance between Swift and Kelce captivated the NFL this season, including the Dec. 17, 2023, win by the Chiefs over the Patriots on the road at Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs ended up going to the Super Bowl again this season, taking down the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to retain their title as NFL champions.

Gronkowski, who initially retired in 2019 before returning to the gridiron with Brady in Tampa Bay, did get the best of Kelce and the Chiefs before retiring again. It came in Super Bowl LV, where the Buccaneers trounced the Chiefs, 31-9, with Gronkowski scoring two touchdowns in the game.

While Gronkowski continues to enjoy life post-retirement with Kostek, Kelce took the long flight to Sydney, Australia, to watch Swift’s Eras Tour, which was another international stop for him. He previously went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the Chiefs’ bye week to support Swift as well.

The Topps Hobby Rip Night was a nationwide event Fanatics Collectibles put together on National Trading Card Day, where kids got to interact with more than just Kraft at various locations.

Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Ronald Acuña Jr., Dylan Harper, Meek Mill, Chipper Jones, and Corbin Carroll were all a part of the Rip Night in several cities including Phoenix, New York and Atlanta.

The massive event took place in 400-plus hobby shops nationwide.