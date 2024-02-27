Patriots’ Robert Kraft, second gentleman Doug Emhoff meet to talk antisemitism, other bias: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly met with second gentleman Doug Emhoff and civil rights leader Clarence Jones to discuss antisemitism and ways to deter bias toward the Jewish and Black communities.

The group met in Massachusetts and also “emphasized the urgent need to address antisemitic language and harassment,” Bloomberg reported, citing a White House statement. Emhoff reportedly toured the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and learned about how it monitors online hate speech.

Kraft’s foundation has been at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism — amplified further by the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel. The organization also had an ad during the Super Bowl.

“Antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country,” Kraft says on the organization’s website. “I have committed tremendous resources toward this effort and am vowing to do more. I encourage others to join in these efforts.

“My hope is our campaign will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate.”

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, told officials at the World Economic Forum in January about the painful experiences American Jews have dealt with in the wake of the terror attacks.

He mentioned the “aloneness” that Jewish people in America have woken up to following Hamas’ attack. After noting that nothing is as sorrowful as what the victims of the brutal attack have endured, Emhoff said how difficult it has been for his community to see people take stances against Jews and Israel.

“Again, we’re not in Israel… so we can’t even imagine what that is like, but American Jews — I think the feeling is one of aloneness and being hated and being unmoored,” he said.

Since the Oct. 7 killings by Hamas, emboldened pro-Palestinian supporters have flooded public spaces, Ivy League campuses, and taken to social media to denounce Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and its military campaign in Gaza.

Some of these demonstrations and proclamations have devolved into antisemitism and threats of violence against the Jewish people, shocking prominent Jews throughout the country.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

