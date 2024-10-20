Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye floats theory on why NFL fans in UK should support his team

The New England Patriots are the latest NFL team to make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean for a game in the United Kingdom.

At some point after the players arrive in London, they typically engage with the international media. Drake Maye, who will make his NFL starter debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, had an exchange with a British reporter earlier this week.

During the interaction, Maye suggested football fans in England should root for the Patriots.

The former North Carolina standout cited the similarities in the name of the region where the Patriots play their home games and the name of the country hosting Sunday’s NFL clash.

“First off, I think it comes with the team name, New England. I think it’s easy for UK fans to be attracted to that,” Maye noted.

The rookie quarterback also pointed out the Patriots “pretty sweet” color scheme and expressed optimism about the team’s future.

“Our colors are pretty sweet, they represent a lot of different things. And from there, I’m excited for the team, we’re going to come up, and we’ve got a lot of great seasons ahead. So shoutout to the fans that are already Patriots’ fans over here, and look forward to having some more.”

The Patriots franchise dates back to 1959, when the team was founded as the Boston Patriots, according to information from the NFL. The team was an original member of the now defunct American Football League.

Billy Sullivan Jr., a Boston-based businessman, was awarded the expansion franchise in 1959. A panel of sportwriters in the Boston area participated in a naming contest and eventually favored the Patriots nickname, per information from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It should be noted that the team’s current nickname is a nod to the American colonists’ rebellion against British rule in the 1770s.

The Patriots enter Sunday’s game with a 1-5 record. The NFL launched it’s International Series in 2007. The league has played games in London every year since, except during the 2020 season when all international games were moved to venues in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

