Patriots shock reeling Jets with late touchdown to beat AFC East rival

The New York Jets may be close to rock bottom, as the New England Patriots shocked them with a 25-22 victory thanks to a last-second touchdown drive led by Jacoby Brissett.

The Jets have now lost five games in a row, moving to 2-6 while the Patriots own the same record.

Aaron Rodgers led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that was capped by a Braelon Allen two-yard rushing score to give the Jets a 22-17 lead that left the Patriots with just under three minutes to respond with a touchdown of their own.

Brissett, who came into this game for the injured rookie Drake Maye, used that time to perfection. The biggest play came on third-and-10 from the Jets’ 43-yard line, where Brissett hit Kayshon Boutte for a 34-yard gain that put the Patriots in the red zone.

Multiple attempts later, the Patriots were finally able to punch into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, as Rhamondre Stevenson busted through tacklers to cross the plane.

A shocked Jets team had no timeouts, as Rodgers attempted to get into field goal range to give the team a chance at overtime.

However, after a completion to Davante Adams for 16 yards, he wasn’t able to get out of bounds and the clock timed out for the Patriots’ victory.

Kicking for the Jets was a brutal storyline once again in this game, as Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal and had one extra point missed as well. Zuerlein struggled in the Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago as well, so it’s likely GM Joe Douglas is going to have to think about his kicker position moving forward.

Rodgers was 17-for-28 for 233 yards with two passing touchdowns, finding Tyler Conklin and Xavier Gipson for the scores.

For the Patriots, Brissett was 15-for-24 for 132 yards after coming in for Maye, but it was Stevenson who found the end zone twice despite rushing for just 48 yards on 20 carries.

While the Patriots were able to break their own losing streak, the Jets, a team in “win-now mode” after trading for Adams, will have to go back to the drawing board again as they continue to look for answers to win.

