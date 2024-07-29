Patriots star Christian Barmore out indefinitely after trainer’s discovery leads to blood clot diagnosis

The New England Patriots announced defensive tackle Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots over the weekend, and he’s currently being treated at Mass General Brigham Hospital.

The diagnosis leaves Barmore, the team’s second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, out indefinitely.

“Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and well-being (sic),” a statement from the Patriots reads. “Fortunately, Mass General Brigham Hospital provides some of the best healthcare in the world.

“While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

This was a medical situation that could’ve been much more serious, as Barmore’s agent, Nicole Lynn, posted on X that she’s thankful for head Patriots trainer Jim Whalen.

“I would be remiss if I did not thank the Patriots’ trainer, Jim Whalen, for his absolute diligence and care over the last couple of days,” Lynn posted on X. “Today could have looked a lot different without Jim’s persistent (sic) and expertise.”

NFL Network reported Barmore had a bruise on the back of his calf that he “kind of thought was nothing,” but Whalen insisted that he have checked it out to make sure nothing was indeed the case.

“Had this gone untreated, it could’ve been the worst for Christian Barmore,” Ian Rapoport said on Sunday.

Barmore, who turned 25 years old on July 28, had a breakout third season with the Patriots in 2023, collecting a career-high 8.5 sacks and 64 combined tackles over 17 games (six starts).

It’s what led the Patriots to sign him to a four-year extension worth a maximum $92 million, including $41.8 million guaranteed at signing before he began the final year on his rookie deal.

Barmore was projected to be a starter this year, but as the Patriots said in their statement, football is the least of their concerns at the moment.

The team has dealt with a player getting blood clots in the past. Center David Andrews, a long-time veteran with the organization, was diagnosed with clots in his lungs in 2019. Andrews eventually returned to play in 2020, and he remains with the team today as he enters his 10th season.

Over three seasons, Barmore has totaled 12.5 sacks, 133 combined tackles, one forced fumble and 18 tackles for loss.

