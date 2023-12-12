Patriots’ Trent Brown appears to take swipe at team while congratulating Malik Cunningham

New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown appeared to take a jab at the organization as he congratulated quarterback Malik Cunningham for signing with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

Cunningham joined the Ravens after starting his season with the Patriots. He fought to start for the Patriots as Mac Jones failed to meet expectations and Bailey Zappe was not playing consistently enough to take over. However, head coach Bill Belichick never made the move.

The former Louisville quarterback will now have a chance to backup Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Jackson also played his college ball for the Cardinals.

Brown used the moment to swipe at the Patriots organization on his Instagram Stories.

“Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda,” Brown wrote.

Cunningham reposted the mention on his own Instagram Stories.

The rookie thanked the Patriots in a statement to ESPN after making the move to the Ravens.

“I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them,” Cunningham said. “I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time.

“I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

Cunningham joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in one game this season and bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

If the Ravens close out a playoff spot in the coming weeks, Cunningham could presumably see some action.

