Paul George agrees to 4-year deal with 76ers: report

Paul George, the biggest NBA free agent on the market this summer, reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers early Sunday morning.

George and the 76res agreed to a four-year deal worth about $212 million, ESPN reported. He joins a roster that includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The 34-year-old forward joined the Los Angeles Clippers via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder before the start of the 2019-20 season. The deal paired him with Kawhi Leonard, who came over from the Toronto Raptors following a championship season.

However, the idea of George and Leonard helping the Clippers steal the town away from the Lakers never came to fruition. Both players had their fair share of injuries, and last season’s acquisition of James Harden only got the team to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round playoff exit.

George played the most games of his Clippers tenure last season, and he was an All-Star for the third time in four years. He averaged 22.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 74 games.

Just as free agency began, the Clippers announced they were letting George walk.

“Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him,” the team said. “Over that span, he went to three All-Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. His performances in Games 5 and 6 against Utah in 2021 won’t be forgotten by anyone associated with the Clippers.

“We traded a lot to pair Paul and Kawhi (Leonard), and in exchange, we had five seasons of contention. Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul.”

The Clippers reportedly re-signed Harden to a two-year deal.

The 76ers reportedly added Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond leading up to the George deal.

Philadelphia might have been Finals contenders if they were healthy last season. The 76ers were 47-35 and were bounced from the playoffs in the first round.

