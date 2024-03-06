Paul Heyman cognizant of those trying to knock him off mountaintop: ‘I never rest on my laurels’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Paul Heyman has been at the top of the pro wrestling world for at least a decade.

Whether he’s been in the corner of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns, he’s been a prominent figure on the WWE main event scene.

While Heyman hasn’t always been a favorite in WWE, his success speaks for itself.

He guided Extreme Championship Wrestling against the WWE behemoth and made a lasting mark on the industry that will be remembered forever.

So, how does someone like Heyman, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40, stay on top?

“I treat every single performance as simply an audition to be invited back tomorrow,” he told Fox News Digital. “I never rest on my laurels. I wanted to be judged on my absolute worst performance and start the standard from there. The day that someone walks through the curtain and simply says, ‘It’s me, it’s me, it’s gonna be great.’ No, that’s not the case.

“You have to earn it every single solitary time. Got to think it through better. You have to imagine it more passionately, and you have to deliver it better than anybody else can deliver it because there’s always someone who is trying to take that position.”

Heyman said the stats speak for themselves.

It will be the fifth consecutive time he’s a part of a WrestleMania main event and the eighth consecutive year he’s in a title match at WrestleMania.

He will very likely be in The Bloodline’s corner when Reigns and The Rock take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag-team match at WrestleMania in April and when Reigns and Rhodes face off for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

“These are stats no one else can claim. Nobody. Nobody even comes remotely close,” he said. “Every single one of them, there are people sitting there saying, ‘I want that job. I want that position. I’m willing to compete with Paul Heyman for that position,’ and I’m cognizant of it. I’m very much aware of it.

“And I remind myself of that every single day there are very competent and talented people who want that spot. So, I treat every single performance like it’s an audition to be invited back tomorrow. And if people approach their performances like that, it’ll only inspire them and motivate them to rise above even their own limitations.”

Heyman is the first inductee of this year’s class. The ceremony takes place April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

