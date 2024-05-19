Paul Pierce hospitalized after gruesome, bloody finger injury

If Paul Pierce were still playing, he probably wouldn’t be touching a basketball any time soon.

The Hall of Famer posted on his Instagram story a photo of him lying in a hospital bed before revealing the nasty injury.

Pierce, 46, then shared photos that Instagram deemed “sensitive content,” and understandably so.

The top of his right ring finger appeared to be bent sideways and bloodied.

“Just broke a couple fingers gonna have surgery on one,” Pierce wrote in a caption.

The finger was then bandaged up.

It’s unclear how Pierce was injured. He had posted podcast clips earlier in the day.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 after 19 years in the NBA, 15 of them in Boston with the Celtics, with whom he won his lone NBA title in 2008 over the Los Angeles Lakers.

It sure isn’t the worst injury Pierce has had.

He was stabbed 11 times at a nightclub in Boston in September 2000 and underwent lung surgery, just about a month before he was to begin his third NBA season.

Pierce averaged 19.7 points on 44.5% shooting in his career.

