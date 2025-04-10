Paulina Gretzky all smiles as she caddies for Dustin Johnson at Masters Par 3 Contest

Paulina Gretzky was all smiles on Wednesday as she hit the course to caddie for her husband, Dustin Johnson, as he participated in the Masters Par 3 Contest before the tournament began.

Gretzky was seen holding hands with Johnson on the course and walking along the fairways with their young son.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She has been by Johnson’s side through it all. When Johnson won the Masters in 2020, Gretzky was at Augusta National to support him. When Johnson ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Gretzky offered her full support as the golf star came under some scrutiny for her move.

Johnson has had success in LIV Golf since he joined the league. He has three wins on the tour.

It will be Johnson’s 15th Masters start, but he is not among the favorites to pick up his second green jacket. Johnson’s odds are as long as +8000 win the tournament.

9 UNDERDOGS TO WATCH AT THE 2025 MASTERS

He will tee off at 12:11 p.m. ET.

Johnson is currently tied for 27th in the LIV Golf standings this season. His best finish of the season came in Singapore, where he finished tied for fifth. Last week in Miami, he was tied for 27th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He missed the cut at the Masters last season and finished tied for 48th this year. The Masters victory in 2020 was his last major win.