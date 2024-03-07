Paulina Gretzky says she received ‘awful things’ after husband Dustin Johnson joined LIV Golf

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Dustin Johnson was among the high-profile athletes who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022 and worked his way to becoming the first championship of the renegade series.

The major decision to spurn the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed league sparked unintended consequences. His wife, Paulina Gretzky, revealed during the newest season of the Netflix series “Full Swing” that she received death threats on social media over Johnson’s move.

“There were people sending death threats and awful, awful, awful things,” she said. “People were aggressive, that’s for sure, but that’s when I shut it down for a little bit and I was like ’I don’t need to look at this, everyone has an opinion on it and fine.’

“We have a little bit more time together now since things have changed a little, whereas before it was ‘go go go.’ We have more control now of how we do things,” she added. “The old life we had, it was ‘I had to take a back seat’ but now it feels like we’re in the front of the plane together flying. It was the right move.”

Johnson made clear during the show he had no regrets over jumping ship.

Gretzky previously opened up about her husband’s decision to move leagues in the first season of “Full Swing,” which debuted early last year – guaranteed money and increased time spent with family being the two major keys.

This season, Johnson is second in the individual standings through three events. The 4Aces GC is sixth in the team standings.

