Paulina Gretzky shows off golf swing playing alongside husband Dustin Johnson, legendary father

Being the offspring of one of the greatest athletes ever and being married to one of the best golfers on the planet sure has its benefits.

Wayne Gretzky, of course, is undoubtedly the greatest hockey player of all time, and his daughter, Paulina, is married to professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Johnson is a two-time major winner, and The Great One is reported to have a 9.4 handicap — that’s good company to be surrounded by if you want to pick up the game, and it seems Paulina certainly has.

The 30-time professional winner (24 on the PGA Tour) celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, so he spent it exactly how a golfer would: on the course.

Joining him was his wife and his father-in-law — not too shabby company.

Paulina shared content of the outing in an Instagram post which she captioned, “Happy birthday hubby.”

Sporting an all-white outfit, Paulina showed off a pretty impressive swing.

It’s not quite known if Paulina got the hockey gene from her dad, but she certainly got some sort of golf gene from him, and probably some lessons from her husband that the average golfer could only dream about receiving.

Johnson, who is currently in LIV Golf, just finished T-10 in the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where Wyndham Clark earned his first major victory.