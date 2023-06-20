Pelicans’ Zion Williamson faces sex tape claims from ex-porn star as trade rumors ramp up

Moriah Mills, a former adult film actress, made new claims Monday about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson as she continues to be hot on his tail on social media.

Mills wrote on Twitter she had sex tapes of Williamson and she’s prepared to release them. She also called on the Pelicans to trade him and threatened to sue him for the “damages you have caused my life.”

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” she wrote.

“Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life.”

Mills, who is now a hip-hop artist and calls herself Moriah M, made the initial claim she was in a relationship with Williamson after his girlfriend announced earlier in the week the two were expecting a baby.

Since then, the former adult film actress has released several lewd messages on social media from their alleged conversations and has hounded him on social media.

Williamson has not commented on the controversy. However, in between the tweets and allegations surfacing, Williamson helped donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Louisiana school program.

As the NBA Draft nears, the rumors about the Pelicans trading Williamson have ramped up. Sports pundit Bill Simmons said on his podcast recently that he was told Williamson won’t be on the Pelicans come Thursday’s draft.

“The Zion thing is a real, real subplot” he said. “I had somebody tell me yesterday that I trust that [Zion] will not be on the team on Thursday.”