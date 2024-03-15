Penguins launch investigation after Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen in California

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have launched an investigation after a shipment of bobbleheads celebrating NHL great Jaromir Jagr were stolen in California.

Fans were supposed to receive the gift as part of a giveaway during Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but the Penguins informed them of the theft on social media, adding in a news release the team became aware of the missing cargo when it didn’t receive a shipment on time.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin said.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”

The Penguins said they contacted the manufacturer and transportation companies once they learned of the missing cargo, and they alerted the “appropriate state and federal authorities who are currently working to locate the cargo.”

In addition to law enforcement, Jagr is apparently working to track down the bobbleheads.

Pittsburgh’s social media team made light of the theft with a video of Jagr joining the search.

Jagr, the NHL’s second all-time leading scorer, had his No. 68 jersey retired by the Penguins Feb. 18. He plays on the team he owns in his native Czech Republic.

Fans will be given a voucher to collect the bobbleheads at a later date, the team said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

