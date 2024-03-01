Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, at 254 pounds, runs blazing 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Projected NFL first-round pick Demeioun “Chop” Robinson stood out on opening night of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during his drills, especially in the 40-yard dash.

The most-anticipated drill at the combine, the 40-yard dash is usually slower for the defensive linemen on day one, but don’t tell Robinson.

At 6-foot-2, 254 pounds, Robinson ran an electrifying 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

It was initially clocked at 4.49 seconds, but the time was reduced by one hundredth of a second after a review.

When a Nittany Lions defensive lineman runs a time like that, Micah Parsons, the Penn State alum and Dallas Cowboys star, immediately comes up as a comparison.

Parsons had a full second on Robinson in his Pro Day 40, shocking everyone with a 4.39-second sprint.

While Robinson didn’t have Parsons beat, NFL Network compared Robinson’s sprint to the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Houston Texans’ Will Anderson Jr., both top five picks in their respective drafts. And Robinson was faster than both.

Robinson’s 10-yard split of 1.54 seconds was the fastest mark ever recorded by an edge rusher who weighs at least 250 pounds, showing how this speed at his size is unheard of.

Robinson excelled elsewhere at the combine, recording a 34½-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

He became the first prospect since Vernon Davis, the San Francisco 49ers tight end who went No. 6 overall out of Maryland in the 2006 NFL Draft, to post a 40-yard dash at 4.5 seconds or less and record a broad jump of at least 10½ feet.

Robinson, already considered a first-round talent, could go earlier than previously projected April 25 when the draft kicks off.

Robinson initially began his college career at Maryland before transferring to Penn State in 2022. He had a standout sophomore season with 5½ sacks, 26 combined tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

In 2023, Robinson had four sacks and 15 total tackles with two forced fumbles in 10 games.