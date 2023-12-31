Penn State fan account on X was created by Ole Miss staffer ahead of Peach Bowl, Lane Kiffin says

The night before the Peach Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared posts from a Penn State account from X, formerly Twitter, presumably for motivation.

Little did he know, the account was actually a troll job by one of his own.

The account, @WEARE_PENNST23, was created earlier this month. Before the game, the account had just seven posts, and all of them were shared Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kiffin shared four of those posts.

The posts, some shown below, were heavily in favor of the Nittany Lions.

But internet sleuths quickly deduced the account actually belonged to Ole Miss staffer Fisher Ray, and Kiffin was made aware of it.

“I was glad we won … so they couldn’t use it as bulletin board material. I thought it was pretty funny because they discovered it was Fisher Ray, one of our student assistants, who did that. It was all in good fun. I hope the fans had good fun with that,” Kiffin said after the game.

MILITARY PARENTS SURPRISED BY DAUGHTER’S EARLY RETURN HOME AT PEACH BOWL

When Kiffin found out who was behind the account, Fisher retired it.

“Guess this account won’t be needed anymore,” @WEARE_PENNST23 wrote.

Saturday marked Ole Miss’s first bowl win since 2020 in the Outback Bowl.

Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score in the 38-25 victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ole Miss gained 541 yards against Penn State, more than double the 223 yards per game the Nittany Lions had allowed, which led the nation. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.