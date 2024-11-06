Penn State police investigating incident with Jason Kelce, fan after homophobic slur

Penn State police are investigating the incident in which Jason Kelce smashed a fan’s phone ahead of Saturday’s Nittany Lions’ game against Ohio State, a spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Kelce was making his way into the stadium when a fan asked him how it felt that his brother, Travis, was a “f—-t for dating Taylor Swift.”

Kelce then turned, snatched the fan’s phone, and spiked it into the street.

Afterward, Kelce approached the fan and said, “Who’s the f—-t now” several times.

The police department’s incident log includes an entry registered Saturday in which an “officer observed a visitor damaging personal property.”

PSU public information officer Jacqueline Sheader confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the incident involved Kelce and said that the process is ongoing. The report listed the potential offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Kelce seemed to regret his actions during his appearance on ESPN on Monday ahead of “Monday Night Football,” which showed Travis’ Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl LV rematch.

“Listen, I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” Kelce began. “Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it, and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. That moment I fell down to a moment I shouldn’t have.

“So, I think the bottom line is I try to live my life by the golden rule — it’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward and continue to do that.”

Despite Kelce’s actions, many on social media stood up for him. They, instead, found a problem with what the Penn State fan said, rather than the phone being smashed.

Jason Kelce has been emotional in the past when defending his brother, which includes those who criticized the Chiefs tight end for his slow start to the season — on Monday, he had a career-high 14 catches for 100 yards.

