Pennsylvania high school quarterback rushed to hospital after on-field collapse: ‘We need a miracle’

A Pennsylvania high school football game was suspended on Friday night after one of the quarterbacks collapsed on the field and was rushed to the hospital.

The game was being played between Karns City High School and Redbank Valley High School in Butler County. Karns City quarterback Mason Martin began to stagger during the third quarter, and referee Mike Vasbiner noticed it, according to the Butler Eagle.

“I had to talk to him, and when I asked if he was alright, he told me, ‘No,'” the referee told the outlet. “So, that’s when I knew something was wrong.”

Martin then collapsed and was rushed by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The game was called off and Redbank Valley was determined the winner as they led 35-6 at the time.

Martin’s family told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that their son suffered a “significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung.”

The high school football team shared an update from Martin’s mother on their social media.

“Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours,” the message on Sunday reads. “The truth is we need a miracle. I’m not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers.”

“No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers. Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to the brain.”

Karns City Superintendent Eric Ritzert said Saturday that a prayer vigil for the senior quarterback would be held Sunday night at Diehl Stadium.

“All are welcome to gather with us in prayer,” Rizert wrote on social media, according to Penn Live. “We will also have counselors available during the community prayer vigil for those in need of support.”