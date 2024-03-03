Pennzoil 400: What to know about NASCAR Cup Series’ race in Las Vegas

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Las Vegas will be the talk of the town once again on Sunday – this time it will be the NASCAR Cup Series coming to town for the third race of the 2024 regular season.

The NASCAR season holds two races at “The Diamond in the Desert” – one in the spring and the other in the fall. This time, it will be the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Daniel Suarez and William Byron have wins on their dockets this season. Byron won the Daytona 500 and Suarez won by 0.003 seconds at Atlanta in one of the closest races in recent memories. With all the momentum on their shoulders, they will be looking to solidify their spots in the playoffs.

Byron is the defending race winner. He dominated the race, winning both Stages 1 and 2 before topping Kyle Larson and the 2022 winner Alex Bowman for the victory. Bubba Wallace came in fourth and Christopher Bell finished in fifth.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the only active drivers with multiple wins in the Pennzoil 400. Hendrick Motorsports has eight wins at the track since its first race in 1998.

Larson won the South Point 400 back in the fall during the NASCAR playoffs.

Here is what to know about the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Weather

Luckily, the Atlanta race went off without a hitch from the weather. According to Fox Weather, Las Vegas is set to have a high of 62 degrees with potential high winds.

Track facts

Jimmie Johnson has the most wins in the Pennzoil 400 with four, the last coming in 2010. Matt Kenseth won three times and is the lone driver with three. Keselowski and Logano each have two wins, along with Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards and Kevin Harvick.

The track is a tri-oval about 1.5 miles long. It has 20-degree banking in the turns, 9-degree banking down the frontstretch and on the backstretch.

How to watch

The Pennzoil 400 will begin on March 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.