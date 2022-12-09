Pete Davidson, Eli Manning bromance begins with new Instagram page, sharing Giants memories

It’s a dynamic duo we didn’t think we needed in our life until watching the big brother-little brother combo of New York Giants legend Eli Manning and comedian Pete Davidson in action.

On the latest episode of “The Eli Manning Show,” the two-time Super Bowl champion got a tour of Davidson’s apartment while chopping it up about each of their accomplishments and playing the “Madden 23” video game.

But the best part of the hangout was Manning and Davidson creating an Instagram account together – neither of them use the social media platform personally.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davidson grew up on Staten Island as a Giants fan, and he even proved it to Manning by showing him one of his many tattoos, with this one being a helmet that literally says, “I am a Giants fan.”

Davidson asked Manning if he had a favorite receiver to throw to during his 16-year tenure with Big Blue, knowing that he might not be able to answer it. However, Manning did bring up Plaxico Burress right away.

Burress was the man who famously caught the game-winning touchdown pass of Super Bowl XLII to defeat Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots after a more famous grab: David Tyree’s helmet catch.

“I do know him a little bit. We hung out a couple times. He’s a really cool guy,” Davidson said before Manning FaceTimed Burress to chat.

ELI MANNING TRIES OUT FOR PENN STATE FOOTBALL AS ‘CHAD POWERS’ IN HILARIOUS SKIT

The best moment perhaps for Davidson came when he had a brief catch with Manning, who wasn’t holding back at all with his throws of a much lighter foam football compared to the official NFL pigskin.

Despite getting a couple bumps and bruises, Davidson relished in the moment.

“I wish everyone in Staten Island could see this right now,” he said. “F—ing j—offs. Look what I’m doing.”

Manning had his turn to be the interviewee, asking Davidson who his role models in the comedy game were as he entered the industry.

“Eddie Murphy’s No. 1. He’s in a category of its own,” he said quickly. “Eddie Murphy had the No. 1 movie, No. 1 stand-up special and the No. 1 pop song in the same f—ing year. Then, you go [Dave] Chappelle, [Bill] Burr, [Chris] Rock, [John] Mulaney.”

PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI GO PUBLIC WITH COURTSIDE DATE NIGHT AT NEW YORK KNICKS GAME

Davidson would go on to explain why he hasn’t done any stand-up specials recently.

“I haven’t in a little while because streets are a little hot right now for Petey,” he said. “It’s just a little hot out there right now, like if I go try a joke, I have to explain myself and be around my family and be like, ‘It’s a joke.’ It’s just not the time for me right now. But I can’t wait to do it again.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’ll see how many more dad jokes and playful banter comes from these two.