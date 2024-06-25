Peyton Manning, Morgan Wallen hug after Tennessee hits home run to start deciding College World Series game

Tennessee Volunteers baseball fans had much to cheer about in the first inning of the team’s do-or-die Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series on Monday night.

Christian Moore led off the game against Texas A&M with a solo home run to give the Vols an early lead. The crowd at Charles Schwab Field Omaha went berserk.

The ESPN broadcast then panned to a box that showed Peyton Manning hugging country star Morgan Wallen, who was wearing a pinstripe Tennessee baseball jersey. Rick Barnes, the Volunteers’ men’s basketball coach, and Josh Heupel, the football coach, were also celebrating.

Tennessee lost the first game of the Men’s College World Series to Texas A&M, 9-5.

The Aggies tried to put the Volunteers away in Game 2 and had a 1-0 lead for most of the game, but Tennessee scored four runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings to help force a deciding Game 3. Dylan Dreiling and Cal Stark each hit home runs in that game.

Each team will bring home their first College World Series title with a win on Monday night.

Tennessee made the College World Series in 2021 and 2023 but failed to get to the final three-game series. The team was only runners-up in 1951.

Texas A&M made the College World Series in 2017 and 2022 but never made it to the final three-game series.

