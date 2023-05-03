Peyton Manning reveals why he believes Aaron Rodgers, Jets experiment will work out

New York Jets fans aren’t the only ones excited about the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback for at least the 2023 season, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is too.

Manning was another all-time great player who switched teams in the twilight of his career. However, he went from the Indianapolis Colts to the Denver Broncos following neck surgery. Unlike Rodgers, Manning had the freedom to choose any team he wanted as the Green Bay Packers had to come to an agreement with the Jets on a trade.

The two-time Super Bowl winner on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday to talk about the deal. He said he was “excited” for the four-time MVP and the Jets.

“Let me tell you why I think it’s going to work. The fact that he has the same system that he ran in Green Bay… he’s going to be able to play so much faster. I mean, Pat, having to learn a new offense in your 18th, 19th year, it’s almost impossible because you have to unlearn your old offense,” Manning said, pointing to the Jets having Nathaniel Hackett on the coaching staff.

“You saw it with (Tom) Brady, and he goes to Tampa. They’re kind of making him learn some different language. All of a sudden, Week 6, they’re like, ‘Hey maybe we should just call the plays that Tom used to run in New England. Oh okay, let’s try that.’ Boom, they go to the Super Bowl.”

Rodgers joins a team that won seven games without a consistent quarterback under center. Somehow, Garrett Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The former Packers quarterback played through injuries last season. He had 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in 17 games. Green Bay finished 8-9, narrowly missing the playoffs.