Peyton Manning torches 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk for dropping TD catch after offseason contract drama

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk spent the offseason negotiating a new deal with the team and was nearly traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers over a contract dispute.

In fact, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said over the weekend the 49ers had a deal in place to send Aiyuk to the Steelers when things changed at the 11th hour. Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension and the rest is history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aiyuk started on Monday night against the New York Jets. Just as the first half was coming to an end, Brock Purdy found him in the end zone. Aiyuk dove for the ball but came up short.

Peyton Manning, who was watching the game with his brother Eli and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the “ManningCast” simulcast of the game, ripped Aiyuk for dropping the ball after the lengthy contract dispute.

“Get signed, get in training camp. There’s a reason for training camp, you need it,” a fired up Pro Football Hall of Famer said on the broadcast. “We need the reps. Get those contracts done earlier so we can get into training camp, and we don’t drop balls on opening night.

JORDAN MASON REVEALS 49ERS MAY HAVE BROKEN NFL RULE WITH CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY MISSING WEEK 1 GAME

“You’re still catching balls on a high school field from some quarterback that’s 45 years old, my age. You’re not catching balls from your quarterback. Get signed, get in camp and we don’t drop the ball.”

Eli Manning also admitted that Aiyuk looked rusty.

The Aiyuk drama started right after the team’s Super Bowl LVIII loss, and it went to the end of August. The wide receiver also admitted he made things “difficult” before the deal was done.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the 49ers defeated the Jets 32-19. Aiyuk had two catches on five targets for 28 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.