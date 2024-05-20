PGA Championship 2024: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa atop crowded leaderboard heading into final round

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Brace yourselves – we are in for a wild finish at Valhalla.

After a wild third round that was filled with low scores, some of which even matched gold records, two men are tied for the lead, with 13 others within five shots of the lead at the PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, the co-leaders at -15, will tee off at 2:35 p.m. Schauffele is vying for his first major victory (he did win Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021).

Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship.

Schauffele is in this position due to his record-setting 62 in the first round. He tied the all-time lowest major round (a record he already shared) and the lowest score to par at nine-under.

However, Shane Lowry matched that on Saturday with his 62 in the third round. He had teed off over 90 minutes before the last group, eight shots back – but entered the clubhouse down just one stroke. Lowry (-13) will tee off with Sahith Theegala (-14) at 2:25 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau is LIV’s only hope at winning this thing, but he has a lot of momentum thanks to a chip-in eagle on 18 to move to 13-under. He’ll be alongside Viktor Hovland, the defending FedEx Cup Champion, who also is -13.

But Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open winner, shot a 64 on Saturday, the second-lowest score of the whole tournament behind the pair of 62s. He and Robert McIntyre are T7 at -12.

It was just two years ago, though, when Justin Thomas overcame a six-stroke final-round deficit to win his second PGA Championship – he’s five back, as is Tony Finau.

Other notables that are within striking distance are Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matusyama, Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth (who would get the career slam with a win), all at -8.

Scottie Scheffler admitted he was “pretty rattled” following his arrest on Friday and even a few holes into his second round, although his 66 didn’t seem like that was the case. Saturday was not smooth sailing, though, as he went two-over on the round and is down to seven-under for the tournament.

There are a lot of big names out there in one of the best leaderboards for a major we’ve seen in quite some time.

Sit back and enjoy.

