PGA golfers snap at unruly fans during Waste Management Phoenix Open: ‘Just shut up’

The Waste Management Phoenix Open, sometimes lovingly referred to as the Wasted Management Open, is notorious for being the rowdiest event on the PGA Tour, but it may be getting a little bit out of hand.

Earlier in the tournament, a woman was hospitalized after falling from the stands – in fact, the event even began limiting alcohol sales on Sunday – but that hasn’t stopped the party totally.

However, other fans have taken the party too far, and other golfers are now backfiring.

Two videos went viral on Sunday during the final round of professional golfers snapping back at comments made by fans.

One video saw 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson getting into it with a fan, with security even stepping in.

It’s unknown what provoked Johnson to speak up, but rumors swirled that it was a negative comment about his Ryder Cup captaincy – Team USA was blown out by Team Europe in Rome late last year.

“Don’t sir me, somebody said it. I’m just sick of it,” Johnson said to a gallery.

“Just shut up.”

Shortly afterward, Billy Horschel confronted a fan who was speaking during someone else’s backswing.

“Buddy, when you’re told to shush, shut the hell up,” he said. “He’s trying to hit a golf shot here. It’s our f—ing jobs.”

The crowd didn’t take him too seriously and responded with laughter, even though it’s a big no-no to talk during someone’s backswing.

The tournament is played at TPC Scottsdale, the home of the loudest hole in golf.

The 16th hole on the course is fully enclosed by roughly 16,000 seats, the only enclosed hole in golf. It’s always been loud, but in recent years, it’s become a glorified frat party.

At the time of publishing, Scottie Scheffler (-17), two-time defending champ, held a one-shot lead over Charley Hoffman.

