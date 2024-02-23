PGA professional laughs off unwarranted advice from man at driving range in viral video

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Georgia Ball is a PGA professional and coach. So, she is better at golf than most. However, that did not stop one person from giving her, what he thought was, some of the best advice in the world.

Ball was recording herself at the driving range when a man off-screen tried to give a tip on her swing.

“What you’re doing there, you shouldn’t be doing that,” the man began.

Ball could have easily told the man that she would probably destroy him in any match of 18 holes, but she kept it cool with a simple response.

“OK!” she initially replied – but she did give an explanation for her slower swing – she was going through a swing change, but the man wanted no part of it.

“I’ve been playing golf for 20 years,” he replied. “What you need to do is follow through a lot quicker than what you’re doing right now.”

That prompted a hard side-eye from Ball into her camera, who tried again to explain the swing change, possibly in an effort to make sure this stranger got the hint that she needed zero help.

When the man asked her to hit a ball, she put up a graphic on TikTok that read “I knew I had to make this a good one” with a laughing emoji.

Naturally, the guy took all the credit – despite the swing being pretty similar to the one that was interrupted.

“See how much better that was?” the man cracked.

Ball could not help it anymore, letting out a laugh, again mentioning her swing change and letting out a hint that she was one of the “best players in the world.”

“Thanks for your advice,” she ended the interaction.

The comments were just as priceless.

“Mansplaining hurts me physically,” wrote one user.

“Me who knows nothing about golf: ‘She’s going through a SWING CHANGE SIR!!’” added another.

“Please be meaner,” said one more.

Ball boasts over 360,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, while also giving Zoom lessons through her personal site.