PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan ‘recuperating from a medical situation’

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told the organization’s board he was recovering from a “medical situation” and will be off day-to-day operations duty for the time being.

Monahan’s health issues were made known in a statement on Tuesday night. It wasn’t immediately clear what was plaguing the golf executive.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy,” a news release from the PGA Tour read.

“During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

The announcement comes days before the start of the U.S. Open and about a week after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced a landmark alliance. Since then, the deal has come under scrutiny from players and federal lawmakers. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked the organizations for records on the merger.

Earlier Tuesday, Monahan’s June 9 letter to various lawmakers was revealed. He wrote the PGA Tour was “left on our own” to fend off Saudi Arabia’s bid to take over the sport.

“During this intense battle, we met with several members of Congress and policy experts to discuss the PIF’s attempt to take over the game of golf in the United States, and suggested ways that Congress could support us in these efforts,” the letter read. “While we are grateful for the written declarations of support we received from certain members, we were largely left on our own to fend off the attacks, ostensibly due to the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This left the very real prospect of another decade of expensive and distracting litigation and the PGA TOUR’s long-term existence under threat.”

It’s unclear who Monahan’s letter was sent to. He has referred to the agreement as a framework without giving too many details.

“We believe that we did everything we could possibly do to defend what we stand for, including spending tens of millions of dollars to defend ourselves from litigation instigated by LIV Golf – significant funds diverted away from our core mission to benefit our players and generate charity.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.