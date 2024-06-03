PGA Tour golfer needs 4 different caddies, including a fan, to finish final round at RBC Canadian Open

PGA Tour pro C.T. Pan had quite the interesting final round at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

His caddie, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, suffered an injury early in the round when he slipped, and while it was non-serious, he could not remain on Pan’s bag for the rest of the day.

Cowan, 76, is a legend among PGA Tour caddies, having worked with Jim Furyk for over two decades. However, his slip on the third fairway at Hamilton Golf and Country Club Sunday led to someone else needing to fulfill his caddie duties. He has also been Tiger Woods’ caddie, as well as Peter Jacobsen’s over the years.

Kevin Prise of PGATour.com reported that a local fan, Paul Emerson, stepped in to take over when he saw Cowan go down. A self-proclaimed “golf nerd,” Emerson wanted to help Pan, and the golfer accepted at the moment.

“I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole,” Emerson said.

Per PGA Tour rules, it was completely allowed for Emerson to step in and help Pan. However, his services did not last long.

Once the tournament caught wind of the situation, a member of the caddie services team stepped up to replace Emerson on the fifth hole.

However, Pan was not done making changes to his bag. He recruited Al Riddell, who caddies Paul Bargon on Tour regularly and lived near the course, to hop on his bag on the back nine.

Riddell was Pan’s fourth caddie for the day, and he would finish the day with him.

Pan would finish with a 1-under 69 in his final round, which included an eagle on Hole 12 that brought him up to two-under on the round. Pan finished 3-under for the tournament, which was 13 shots worse than the eventual winner, Robert MacIntyre, who won his first-ever PGA Tour event.

Not quite the finish Pan wanted to have in the tournament, especially with Cowan going down, but many stepped up to make sure he had a helping hand along the way.

