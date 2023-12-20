PGA Tour reinstates 2-time major champ Angel Cabrera after his release from prison

Angel Cabrera, the winner of the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters, can return to PGA play after being released from an Argentinian prison in August.

The 54-year-old was jailed two years ago for threats and harassment against his former partners, Cecilia Torres Mana and Micaela Escudero.

In a new interview with Golf Digest, Cabrera says he is ready to move on and make amends for his “serious mistakes.”

“I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted. That was wrong,” he said. “I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst.

“I wasn’t the devil, but I did bad things. I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport.

“I’ve made serious mistakes, but I’ve also paid my debts. I’m going to work as hard as I can to clean up my image. I want to recover the stature I had as an athlete. Golf is everything to me. It’s my life. I have to continue.”

As a previous Masters champion, Cabrera earns an automatic invite to future tournaments at Augusta National. He has not played there since 2019, when he missed the cut a third consecutive time.

Cabrera was reinstated on grounds that “failure to comply with the terms of your release from prison or any additional information regarding your legal situation in Argentina may result in the immediate reinstatement of your suspension.”

His U.S. Open victory came at Oakmont, where he overcame a four-shot deficit and outperformed Tiger Woods in the final round. His Masters win came in a playoff over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell.

Cabrera played a tournament in Rosario, Argentina, last week and tied for 10th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

