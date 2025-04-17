PGA Tour suspends golfer indefinitely for participating in LIV Golf creator event

The PGA Tour has reportedly suspended golfer Wesley Bryan indefinitely for participating in LIV Golf’s “The Duels: Miami,” according to Monday Q Info.

Bryan is in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at Puntacana Resort & Club, but not to play in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which he finished runner-up at last season.

“We had this vacation planned for months, so I decided we would still come down,” Bryan, who is sharing a rental home with PGA Tour player Ben Martin, told the outlet. “It’s been a long time since we had a family vacation where golf wasn’t involved.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The outlet reports Bryan learning he was placed on PGA Tour probation the day after he played in The Duels: Miami, which featured many golf content creators on YouTube and other platforms.

His “Bryan Bros” YouTube channel, which involves his brother, George, is among the most popular with golf fans. As a result, LIV Golf invited them to play in the tournament, and the Bryans showed up to participate.

The event featured six golfers from LIV teaming up with the golf creators for a scramble format over nine holes. The match, which had a $250,000 purse, was won by George Bryan and Sergio Garcia’s team.

YOUTUBE SENSATION GOOD GOOD GOLF ANNOUNCES HISTORIC APPAREL PARTNERSHIP WITH PGA TOUR GOLFERS

Monday Q Info adds that, after speaking with “multiple sources,” all golfers involved were told by a third party that potential disciplinary action could come from the PGA Tour, including exemption from events.

The reason behind the disciplinary threat could revolve around the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic, which was played before The Players Championship this year at TPC Sawgrass. The Duels: Miami had the same concept of bringing in golf content creators to perform to grow the game.

Sources also told Monday Q Info that the “threats were later withdrawn except for the potential disciplinary notice to Bryan.”

For example, Grant Horvat, another popular golf content creator on YouTube, revealed that he was invited to the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship, which will be played in California from July 17-20. Horvat said he hasn’t accepted the invitation yet.

Horvat’s YouTube video from The Duels: Miami, which was posted 10 days ago, has 2 million views and counting on the platform.

Bryan said he would follow the appeal process the PGA Tour has in place to see if he can get his suspension revoked.

“For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing,” Bryan said about playing on the PGA Tour, where he has one career win. “I’m extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don’t want this to be the end of my professional golf career.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the same time, Bryan doesn’t regret playing in The Duels: Miami.

“[Horvat’s] video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf,” Bryan said. “We are going to continue to support Grante and grow the game through YouTube.”

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have had discussions about a potential merger, which many high-profile stars in the game on both sides have been vocal about seeing happen. However, it hasn’t come to fruition yet.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.