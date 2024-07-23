PGA Tour winner and broadcaster Mark Carnevale dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 64

Mark Carnevale, a former PGA Tour golfer and longtime broadcaster, died “unexpectedly” on Monday more than a week after covering the Genesis Scottish Open, the Tour confirmed. He was 64.

“Mark was a beloved part of the Tour family for a long time,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“He was a member of that elite club, a PGA Tour winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA Tour Radio’s coverage. Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view – and with an engaging wit and sense of humor – to fans from countless Tour events through the years. We will miss Mark and send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Carnevale, whose sole win on the PGA Tour was at the 1992 Chattanooga Classic, was best known for his broadcasting career, which began in 2005, when he covered the Tour on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

“Mark Carnevale was an integral part of live coverage on our streaming platforms and PGA TOUR Radio coverage,” Greg Hopfe, PGA Tour Entertainment senior vice president and executive producer, said in a statement.

“He was a consummate professional, who was respected by the PGA Tour players he covered, and his insightful analysis and humor will be greatly missed.”

Carnevale played golf at James Madison before eventually turning pro in 1983. His first and only win on the Tour came at Council Fire Golf Club in Tennessee, where he won after shooting a final-round 64. The win earned him PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors.

News of Carnevale’s shocking death came more than a week after he worked his last event, the Scottish Open. He was scheduled to work the 3M Open this week in Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

