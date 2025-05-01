Phil Mickelson rips ‘traitor’ Chuck Schumer over SAVE Act criticisms: ‘He is not representing America’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golfing great Phil Mickelson fired off on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on social media Wednesday over the Democratic leader’s criticisms of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

Schumer on Wednesday criticized the Republican-backed legislation which passed in the House earlier this month. The bill would require voters to obtain proof of citizenship in person before they register for a federal election.

It would also remove noncitizens from voter rolls.

Schumer criticized the Trump administration and the SAVE Act, calling it the “antithesis of democracy.”

“Donald Trump and Republicans are putting our elections in a vice grip – executive orders from the president on one end, and dangerous legislation from Congress on the other,” he said during his speech. “They don’t understand the sacredness of elections and keeping them fair. The kind of legislation, the kind of executive orders which are so jaundiced, so slanted on the side of one party, are the antithesis of democracy.”

In a clip of the speech shared by Mickelson on X, Schumer called the bill “dangerous” and “reminiscent of Jim Crow.”

Mickelson fired back in a post, calling Schumer a “traitor.”

“How is this fighting for Americans? How is letting non citizens vote in American elections a good thing? It is NOT,” his post read. “He is not representing America, its citizens nor their best interests. He’s a traitor.”

In response to pushback on his post, the LIV Golf pro doubled down.

The SAVE Act passed in the House passed 220-208 earlier this month. It moved to the Senate, where it will need the support of Democrats to meet the 60-vote threshold for advancement. Schumer suggested Wednesday that this will likely not happen.

“Let me be clear: I will not let this noxious bill, the SAVE Act, become law. Every single Democrat is united against it. They need 60 votes. The SAVE Act is dead on arrival.”

