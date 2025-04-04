Phil Mickelson says ‘there’s a need and demand’ for LIV Golf amid ongoing negotiations with PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson admitted Friday that the tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have not completely dissolved, despite ongoing negotiations between the two circuits.

However, the six-time major winner remained adamant that the rival golf league is not going anywhere because of what it offers to golf fans.

Ahead of the first tournament of the year on U.S. soil, Mickelson appeared on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning to discuss the stark differences between the two circuits and how LIV’s unique structure taps into a market the PGA Tour has previously been unable to.

“I wouldn’t say it’s gone,” Mickelson said of the tension. “We’re about growing the game globally, and the PGA Tour has always been about growing the game nationally. So if you look at it like that, there’s a lot of criticism that we take in the United States, but if you look globally the way LIV Golf is received, it’s incredible.”

The Saudi-backed golf league launched in 2022 and was met with serious backlash after shaking up the golf world by drawing away many of the Tour’s biggest stars with lucrative signings.

The fractured relationship between the two circuits appeared to be on the mend after the PGA Tour, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) and the DP World Tour signed a framework agreement in June 2023. However, the parties involved failed to come to any agreement before that deal expired at the end of the year.

Since then, President Donald Trump has gotten involved with the goal of reuniting golf.

“There’s always a need for traditional golf and traditional competition and the historical events, but we are not appealing to the younger crowd, historically, until now,” Mickelson added. “LIV is appealing to a younger crowd and making golf cool again and enjoyable to watch. And when you come out and watch, you have a much more relaxed feel and people are enjoying that vibe.

“There’s a need and demand for what LIV Golf provides.”

Trump is working to facilitate negotiations with the PGA Tour and PIF in the new commercial PGA Tour Enterprises.

“Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That’ll be good. I’m involved in that too,” Trump said Thursday. “But hopefully we’re going to get the two tours to merge. You have the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. And I think having them merge would be a great thing.”

The PGA Tour reportedly rejected PIF’s latest bid to invest into PGA Tour Enterprises. ESPN reported Friday, citing sources, that the tour rejected the $1.5 billion investment bid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.