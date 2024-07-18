Phil Mickleson dons joggers at The Open Championship after losing bet to YouTube golfer

It has been more than a decade since Phil Mickelson won The Open Championship. The American golfer traveled to the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland this week for practice rounds ahead of the 2024 British Open.

But, Mickelson arrived at the annual major tournament sporting a surprising piece of attire — joggers. Mickelson quickly revealed that the fashion choice for the day was actually not entirely his decision.

The 54-year-old was being a good sport after he was on the losing end of a wager. Earlier this week, YouTube golfer Grant Horvat shared a video on his channel of a match between him and Mickelson.

Per the agreed upon terms, Mickelson would have had to wear joggers at The Open if Horvat won the match.

Conversely, Horvat would have been forced to purchase a one-year supply of coffee for a fan if the six-time major champion was victorious.

Horvat went into the match with a five shot advantage, which seems to be a common theme for his YouTube-style matches against professional golfers. The video appeared to be filmed at a golf course in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Nevertheless, Mickelson appeared to take the defeat in stride and even took to social media to poke fun at the situation.

“As an unfashionable 54 year old, I never thought I could pull off wearing joggers. Guess I was wrong,” Mickelson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At one point during the aforementioned YouTube video, Mickelson hinted that he would struggle to pull off the look.

“Wow,” he said. “I’m not sure I could pull that off. Were joggers meant for 54-year-olds?”

Hovart has also posted videos of him competing in matches against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

This year’s Open Championship starts on Thursday.

