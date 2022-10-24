Philadelphia Phillies fans go crazy celebrating team going to World Series

Philadelphia is the place to be after the Phillies won the National League Championship Series and punched their ticket to the World Series.

It’s the Phillies’ first Fall Classic appearance since 2009, and fans have 12 years of lost time to make up for.

Light poles were greased up throughout the city to prevent fans from climbing them.

It did not work.

This guy took it to another level, chugging a beer atop a pole.

And in some cases, the celebration is a family reunion.

Other people decided to jump on top of trucks to celebrate.

Even Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata joined in on the fun.

Philadelphia police are taking heavy precaution, though (and should be on the lookout for this guy who bios crushing beer cans on his head).

According to ABC6, police have recommended local business board up and shut their gates in response to the celebration, although reports indicate everything has been peaceful thus far.

Restaurants have also been told to sell alcohol in plastic cups.

The Phillies await the winner of the ALCS – likely the Houston Astros, who lead the New York Yankees three games to none.