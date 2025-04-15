Phillies announcer cracks Titanic joke during Nick Castellanos home run on anniversary of wreck

Leave it to Nick Castellanos to make home run headlines again.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, of course, has become notorious for hitting long homers during some inopportune times.

It all started when he went deep during an apology from Thom Brennaman about using a homophobic slur on the air. Since then, he’s gone deep on the anniversary of Sept. 11, the day Willie Mays died, the day President Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and hours after former president Joe Biden announced he would drop out of the election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It actually got to a point where Castellanos was approached about a potential documentary on the matter, but it was quickly nixed.

In any case, Monday night marked the 113th anniversary of the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic, and Castellanos came through.

In the bottom of the fifth, trailing by three to the red-hot San Francisco Giants, Castellanos took a pitch deep to left-center to make it a 6-4 ballgame in Philly.

The announcers used it to their advantage.

“He did not hang one to Bryce Harper, but he did hang one to Nick Castellanos. And Nick did exactly what you are supposed to do with it. Especially the way that he’s been swinging the bat. That is a Titanic blast… Too much?” McCarthy’s partner, Ruben Amaro Jr., said on the telecast.

BRAVES SIDELINE REPORTER’S EFFORT TO GET WOMAN’S PHONE NUMBER SPARKS CONTENTIOUS ONLINE DEBATE

This is hardly the first awkward moment caused by Castellanos since the Brenneman incident. He’s gone deep during some somber discussions in the booth, including when announcers were discussing former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel’s stroke, when an opposing team’s broadcast was talking about a coach’s DUI arrest, and when McCarthy was paying tribute to those lost in war during a Memorial Day broadcast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Castellanos homer was all that Philly would get for the rest of the night, though, as San Fran would tack on four more runs to take a 10-4 victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.