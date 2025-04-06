Phillies’ Bryson Stott’s armband helps reveal gender of a friend’s baby during game

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott went the extra mile to help a friend make a special announcement.

During the Phillies’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park Saturday, Stott wore a unique piece of equipment for an in-game baby gender reveal.

Stott wore a pink armband when he walked into the batter’s box for the first time in Saturday’s game. Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy announced the second baseman’s friend, Ryan Stevens, would soon be a father to a baby girl.

Stevens created Stott’s custom cleats the past couple of years. Last year, Stott was profiled in BillyPenn.com.

According to the story, Stevens has produced more than a dozen pairs of custom cleats for Scott since 2023.

Stevens has customized shoes for other Philadelphia professional athletes, including 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

In February, Eagles safety Cooper DeJean wore a pair of custom shoes made by Stevens.

Stott finished Saturday’s game with one hit in three plate appearances. The defending World Series champion Dodgers continued their strong start to the 2025 season, defeating the Phillies 3-1.

