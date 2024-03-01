Phillies end long-standing $1 hot dog nights after fans threw them on field last season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

One of the best promotions in all of Major League Baseball is coming to an end, and Philadelphia Phillies fans are not happy about it.

Dollar hot dog night at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia has been a staple for 27 years as one of the best promotions in the majors.

But the Phillies announced Thursday they are ending the promotion.

The team is replacing it with a two-for-one deal at two April home games this season.

The official word is the decision was “based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance.” But the unofficial reason could be due to what happened last year on dollar dog nights.

A food fight erupted in the stands at the Bank during an April 11 game against the Miami Marlins. Fans were launching the dollar dogs at one another and some landed on the field. Multiple fans were ejected in several sections throughout the park.

“It wasn’t just the throwing,” John Weber, senior vice president, Phillies ticket operations and projects, told The Associated Press. “It’s the concourse, the crowds of everybody being at the same X amount of stands. But, obviously, you know, the throwing was a little bit of a tipping point.”

Weber added that the promotion was always designed to be a “more family-orientated” deal, which started when the Phillies played at Veterans Stadium. The promotion, offered weekdays early in the season during April and May, was intended to draw more fans.

The Phillies also didn’t have as much success then as they do now, making it to the World Series two seasons ago and reaching the National League Championship Series in 2023.

Phillies fans will have to settle for the two-for-one deals April 2 against the Cincinnati Reds and April 16 against the Colorado Rockies.

Fans are already ripping the decision on social media.

As for other teams across the league, the Texas Rangers host dollar dog nights at every Wednesday home game at Globe Life Field. The Minnesota Twins do the same for every Tuesday home game.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have at least six dollar dog nights this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.