Phillies fan suggests watching Mets’ Francisco Lindor hit clutch grand slam was one of life’s ‘low points’

The Philadelphia Phillies’ run in the playoffs came to an end Wednesday. The New York Mets, one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past couple of months, eliminated their division rival.

The Mets now await the winner of a National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Dodgers won Wednesday to force a decisive Game 5.

While Game 4 of the Phillies-Mets NLDS game was played in New York, a large contingent of Phillies fans gathered in South Philly just beyond the outfield walls at Citizens Bank Park. The mood at the watch party eventually turned sour as fans watched their beloved team lose 4-1.

Francisco Lindor was responsible for all the Mets scoring in Game 4. The Mets’ shortstop hit a grand slam in the 6th inning, much to the dismay of the Phillies’ faithful. One fan’s description of Lindor’s clutch hit quickly began circulating across the internet.

“So there’s a couple of low points in my life. My dog passing away and them hitting a grand slam. The grand slam took the cake,” Courtney O’Neil told news station WFMZ-TV. “I feel like I might either check into AA, therapy or an institute of some sort, because this is crap. It’s bullcrap.”

O’Neil added that she wanted the bartenders working inside Xfinity Live in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex where the watch party was taking place to be “gone.”

“I want everyone gone. I want the bartenders gone. I want Xfinity gone. I want my best friend gone. I want them all gone. This is bullcrap,” she said.

Some other Phillies fans appeared to more easily come to terms with the loss.

“I’ve already hit the fifth stage of grief. It’s called acceptance. Acceptance that this team will not win for the next five years probably,” fan Jack Delvecchio told the news station.

While the Mets and Phillies have spent several decades playing in the National League East, this year’s NLDS marked the first time the teams met in the playoffs.

While the Phillies advanced to the World Series in 2022 and got past the Atlanta Braves to advance to the NLCS last year, Philadelphia fans will now start focusing on the offseason.

