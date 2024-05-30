Phillies, Giants’ benches clear after sequence of close pitches nearly hit Phillies’ Bryce Harper

Tempers reached a boiling point during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants Wednesday.

During one plate appearance, Bryce Harper became visibly upset after he was buzzed by a pair of fastballs.

Players emerged from their respective dugouts after Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison threw back-to-back fastballs high and inside.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harper’s bat made contact with the second pitch, and the ball ended up landing in foul territory, but the seven-time All-Star voiced his displeasure about Harrison’s pitch selection.

METS PITCHER LAUNCHES GLOVE INTO STANDS AFTER GETTING EJECTED

No punches were thrown, and no players were ejected from the game after the benches cleared.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

“He didn’t mean it,” Harper said after the game. “I didn’t want to get hit in the face again. That’s about it. … You get hit in the face, man, it’s not fun. That’s about it.”

Harrison said he did not intend to hit Harper.

“I would’ve gone in again. Why not, you know?” Harrison said, via NBC Sports. “We’re trying to get guys out, and it’s a spot where I thought I could get him. It might have leaked a little too [far] in, but really just focusing on the baseball side and just trying to execute, and that’s it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillies cruised to a 6-1 victory to secure their league-best 39th win of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.