Phillies’ Jose Alvarado receives 80-game ban over positive PED test

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen took a major hit on Sunday as Major League Baseball announced that closer Jose Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

MLB said that Alvarado had tested positive for exogenous testosterone and violated the league’s drug policy.

“The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today’s news of Jose’s violation,” the team said in a statement.

Alvarado will be ineligible for the postseason should Philadelphia make it.

The left-handed pitcher has been one of the best relievers in the league since he joined the Phillies from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. He lowered his ERA from 2021 to 2023 from 4.20 to 1.74. He had a 4.09 ERA in 66 appearances in 2024.

Alvarado appeared in 20 games for the Phillies this season. He had a 2.70 ERA with seven saves and 25 strikeouts. He went viral earlier this month when he wrote a sweet message to his mom on his hat for Mother’s Day.

Losing Alvarado is a major obstacle for the Phillies. The team will have to lean on Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering even more as the season wears on.

Philadelphia were 27-18 and in second place in the National League East division as they entered Sunday.