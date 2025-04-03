Phillies’ Matt Strahm calls for pitchers to use pine tar again in response to torpedo bat craze

Torpedo bats have taken the baseball world by storm, and one MLB pitcher wants to bring back a competitive edge for hurlers.

Pitchers used pine tar for a better grip on pitches, but the fad grew to the point Major League Baseball cracked down on foreign substances in 2021.

Pitchers were becoming too dominant with the sticky stuff.

The substance is used to increase spin rates, which causes more break on the ball, leading to less offense.

After the New York Yankees set an MLB record with 18 home runs in their first four games, several of which were hit with torpedo bats, one pitcher wants to level the playing field.

“Let them use whatever bat they want. Let’s just allow pitchers to use whatever hitters have in the on deck circle,” Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm posted on X this week. “And not check us like we are criminals every time we walk on or off the field. I’m just a pitcher but I’m assuming better grip helps ya swing harder…”

Umpires check pitchers before they enter games and between innings for substances. The inspections have led to several ejections, and, in turn, 10-game suspensions. “Spider Tack” became a popular fad, but pitchers have often used a combination of their own sweat and rosin to create stickiness.

Strahm added that “some of that stuff was a bit much,” but added, “just whatever a hitter can use to grip a bat better we can use too.”

The torpedo bats have a barrel in a different location. Instead of being at the end of the bat, the barrel is closer to the handle, which gives the bat a bowling pin shape. Some players make contact with the ball more on the label instead of the traditional barrel of the bat. The torpedo bats move the barrel to the label, so when they make contact they barrel up the baseball more.

The uniquely shaped bats dominated conversation among players and fans this weekend after the Yankees’ offensive eruption.

“I think it’s terrible,” Brewers relief ace Trevor Megill told the New York Post of the bats, which are legal. “We’ll see what the data says. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I feel like it’s something used in slo-pitch softball. It’s genius: Put the mass all in one spot. It might be bush [league]. It might not be. But it’s the Yankees, so they’ll let it slide.”

The Yankees are not the only team using the bats. The MLB social media account posted a brief explainer to X about the torpedo bat and highlighted four players from four teams who use them — Francisco Lindor, Yandy Diaz, Anthony Volpe and Ryan Jeffers.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz decided to try a torpedo bat in the Reds’ game Monday against the Texas Rangers after watching the Yankees’ offensive onslaught. He went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in the Reds’ 14-3 win over the Rangers .

MLB Rule 3.02 states, “The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length. The bat shall be one piece of solid wood.” The rule also says “experimental” bats can’t be used “until the manufacturer has secured approval from Major League Baseball of his design and methods of manufacture.”

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

