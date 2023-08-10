Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter in second start with new team

Michael Lorenzen will live in Philadelphia Phillies lore forever.

The 31-year-old tossed a no-hitter Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals in just his second appearance with the club.

Lorenzen was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Phillies Aug. 1, the day of the MLB trade deadline.

Seems to be working out for the Phils.

Philadelphia gave Lorenzen run support early on with a three-run first inning, but he hardly needed it.

Lorenzen walked both Joey Meneses and Keibert Ruiz twice in the game, but his stuff was working against everybody else all night.

In the top of the ninth, he got Lane Thomas to ground out to third, struck out Meneses looking and induced a Dominic Smith flyout to complete the no-hitter.

He threw a career-high 124 pitches, the most by any pitcher this season. His previous career-high was 108, and manager Rob Thomson sent him out for the ninth after 111.

It’s the fourth no-no this season, joining Domingo German’s perfect game in June, the Tigers’ combined no-hitter in July and Framber Valdez’s earlier this month.

Lorenzen struck out five and got 15 flyouts.

The right-hander spent the majority of his early career as a reliever. He began as a starter in 2015 for the Cincinnati Reds but made just five starts from 2016 to 2021 before becoming a full-time starter for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

It was the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history and the first since Cole Hamels’ in 2015. It was also Lorenzen’s first complete game.

It’s also the first time the Nats have been no-hit since moving from Montreal. David Cone tossed a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the Expos July 18, 1999.

In his first start with his new club Aug. 3, Lorenzen tossed eight innings of six-hit, two-run ball in a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins.